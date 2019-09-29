Lost iPhone still functions after 15 months underwater

By Bang

An iPhone lost at the bottom of a river still works 15 months later.

The handset fell overboard when Erica Bennett and her family went on a tour with Edisto River Adventures in South Carolina, and thanks to a waterproof case it still functions.

YouTuber Michael 'Nugget Noggin' Bennett - no relation - was diving in the body of water earlier this month when he found the device over a year after Erica thought it was gone forever.

He said: "I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I saw a phone inside of a waterproof case, and I'm like no way this is unbelievable."

He was able to charge the phone and contact Erica to return it to its owner.