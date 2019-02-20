Lottery winner wears Scream mask to hide identity

By Bang

A Jamaican man wore a 'Scream' mask after he won the lottery in an effort to conceal his identity and now wants to buy a house with his winnings.

The man named A. Campbell won the country's Super Lotto, and was given more than $3 million - worth almost 399,000,000 Jamaican dollars - while he decided to conceal his identity.

The lucky winner - and possible horror movie fanatic - showed up at the Caribbean Lottery offices wearing a mask from the 1996 slasher film 'Scream'.

Campbell claimed his winnings some 54 days after his numbers - 10, 14, 16, 25, 27 and super ball 5 - were drawn.

He also said that the winning digits came to him in a dream, and now he has won the lottery he is looking for buy a new house.

He said: "I want to get a new house. I want to get a nice house. I haven't found it yet, but I'll be looking for one soon."