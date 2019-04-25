Maid of honour forced to look after 99 dead goldfish

By Bang

An angry maid of honour was forced to look after 99 dead goldfish after the bride used them for decoration.

Posting on Reddit an unhappy bridesmaid revealed she was asked to look after the "feeder fish" that were used as table centrepieces at a bride-to-be's wedding reception and give them out as favours to leaving guests.

The user claimed the bride to her: "Well, that can be your job during the reception, just keep an eye out for dead ones and replace them before anyone notices.

"They're called feeder fish for a reason. They don't live long, everyone knows that. We'll buy them that morning, they only need to survive through the reception."

The maid of honour added: "Isn't it strange how not a single guest was willing to take home some goldfish? So, will the bride and groom be adopting these eighty goldfish plus about ten 'spare' still in the back swimming around in the giant bag from the pet store?

"Alas, they can't! They're headed off on their honeymoon. Such a shame."