Man asks emergency services to bring him milk and TV remote

William Baccus called the police more than 100 times for non-emergency issues over a three-year period.

William Baccus, 62, has been accused of abusing the 911 service, with Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider revealing that Baccus has called them to bring milk to him and even to hand him the TV remote.

Another time, Baccus called on the emergency services to bring him his mobile phone, according to WSB-TV.

On each occasion, the emergency services have responded to Baccus' calls.

But they have since urged him only to ring 911 if it is "an actual medical emergency".