Man can't sleep as he keeps getting pizza deliveries

By Bang

A man can't sleep as unwanted pizzas keep being delivered to him.

Jean Van Landeghem has been receiving takeaway deliveries regularly for the past nine years - but he has never actually ordered one.

He said: "I cannot sleep anymore. I start shaking every time I hear a scooter on the street. I live in fear that someone will come to drop off hot pizzas yet again."

The 65-year-old, who hails from Belgium, believes that a prankster is behind the phantom pizzas, which has led to him getting up to 10 deliveries a day.

Jean explained: "It can be on a weekday or during weekends, and at any time of day... I have even had orders delivered to me at 2am."

Jean is determined to track down the culprit and warns that "it will not be their best day" when he finds out who is responsible.

