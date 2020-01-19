Man challenges ex-wife and lawyer to a sword fight

By Bang

A man has asked a judge for permission to have a sword fight with his ex-wife and her lawyer.

David Ostrom, from Kansas, claims his former flame Bridgette and her lawyer Matthew Hudson had "destroyed him legally", and he insisted the judge has the power to let the couple "resolve our disputes in the field of battle, legally".

He added that trial by combat has never been banned in the United States, while he also asked the judge to adjourn the case for 12 weeks so he can get some Japanese samurai swords.

David claims that he filed his motion out of frustration with his ex-wife's attorney.

He said: "I think I've met Mr Hudson's absurdity with my own absurdity."

Matthew asked the judge to reject the request, because a duel could end in death and outweigh the legal disputes between the couple.

