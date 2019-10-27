Man drives to his own driving test

By Bang

A man drove unsupervised to his own driving test - and then failed it.

According to West Midlands Police, the man failed his test for the 10th time, and a picture of the white Mitsubishi vehicle the driver had turned up in has already been posted online.

In fact, the force described the motorist as "stupid".

The post read: "Welcome to the world of stupid. Male turns up at the driving test centre for his driving test. Having driven himself there unsupervised.

"Then fails his test for the 10th time - male arrested by D unit Newtown for TWOC offence."