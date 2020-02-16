Man eats McDonald's meal that was buried in a garden for a year

By Bang

A man tucked into a McDonald's meal - a year after he had buried it a friend's garden.

Matt Nadin has boasted of his ability to eat gone-off food without throwing up and decided to attempt the 'McDonald's 365 Challenge' to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Matt first brought the meal in November 2018 before digging a hole in friend Andy Thomson's garden. He recently tucked into the meal 14 months after the purchase and managed to eat the nauseating feast.

He said: "The chips were horrendous, there was just no moisture in them at all.

"The burger actually wasn't too bad. It was soggy underneath and the lettuce tasted gone off but the meat was just hard.

"The milkshake had gone kind of fizzy and tasted weirdly like a fruit smoothie."

Matt added: "I have eaten some pretty weird things in my time and I remember seeing something where someone had preserved a McDonald's meal for years, so I decided to take it a step further and eat it."

