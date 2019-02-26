Man finds 4ft snake in toilet

By Bang

A man from Essex was shocked when he found a 4ft reptile at his home in Basildon, and his partner revealed they "have no idea" how long the serpent had been there..

Naomi Burdett said: "He saw the snake, which hissed at him, then backed away into the toilet."

"He ran upstairs in a moment of panic - neither of us are the biggest fans of snakes, and it's not exactly what you expect to see in your downstairs loo.

"We haven't had any heating until recently so it must have been really cold for him. We haven't been staying here during the renovations so I have no idea where he has been living or how long he has been here!"