Man finds own grave

By Bang

A man was stunned to discover his own grave at a cemetery, despite being very much alive.

Alan Hattel - from Tayside in Scotland - wasn't contacted by anybody for months and now suspects that people thought he had died.

Alan said: "My phone hasn't rung for three or four months. I've been confused by it all but now I know why nobody has been calling.

"I don't even want to be buried - I plan to be cremated."

The 75-year-old feels that his ex-wife is responsible for his name appearing and plans to contact the local council to put a cover over the headstone.

Alan added: "I've never, ever said I wanted to be buried alongside my ex-wife.

"We've been separated 26 years and there's no animosity but I'm struggling to take it all in.

"To find out you have a gravestone in a cemetery while you are still alive isn't something that happens every day."

