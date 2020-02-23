Man fined for urinating in office coffee maker

By Bang

An Alaska airman was punished for urinating in an office coffee maker.

The United States Air Force penalised one of their airmen and knocked him down a rank after the incident, which was reported in a newsletter by the legal office of the Anchorage Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

According to the document, which has since gone viral on Facebook, the unnamed male was punished "for failure to refrain from urinating in the office coffee maker."

The pee-gate was confirmed by a spokesperson for the airbase to military publication Task & Purpose.

