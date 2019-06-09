Man goes to hospital after swallowing a coin

By Bang

A man had to go to hospital after he swallowed a coin and it got stuck in his chest.

Greg Irvine was at a gathering when his impressive party trick went awry, and he tried to make himself vomit to "get it out".

The 22-year-old said: "When I'm out I'm a bit of a joker. I was at a house party and I thought it would be funny to swallow a pound coin. It got stuck but I could still breathe. I wanted to make myself sick just so I could get it out."

However, it didn't work out as it "always" does, and he was left with it lodged in his chest.

He added: "It was weird because it always goes to plan as it would come out in the toilet later. I could feel it in my chest but I just kept on drinking".

"I got home on Sunday morning and I just didn't want to sleep because I thought I would choke in my sleep and no one would be there to give me CPR. I ended up going to A&E on Sunday and spent two days there."