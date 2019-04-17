By Bang

A man has been jailed for trying to buy lotto tickets with movie money.

According to the WFLA, Timothy Zimmerman tried to buy scratch-off tickets with a $100 bill that had the words "for motion picture use only" on it, assuming it was used as a prop in a film.

The man, who is from Florida, was released on $2,000 bond.

According to the United States Department of Treasury, an estimated $70 million in counterfeit bills are in circulation equalling to approximately 1 note in counterfeits for every 10,000 in genuine currency.

In the United States, the $20 bill is the most frequently counterfeited note.