Man horrifies people online by claiming cereal is better with water than milk

By Bang

A man has horrified people online by claiming cereal is better with water than milk.

One user posted on Reddit: "I am a true believer that cereal with water is better."

"The taste of milk conflicts with the taste of the cereal, whereas water does not."

"While still getting the same texture, water does not ruin the taste of cereal. My friends crucified me when I told them this...so, for this reason, I am coming here in search of others who share my beliefs of water being better than milk."

However, his reasoning did not go down well with other users who were outraged by the claim.

One wrote: "You disgust me!"

Another added: "I would rather be tortured than drink swampy fruit loop water."