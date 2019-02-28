Man in gorilla costume hides from police under mattress

By Bang

A man wearing a gorilla costume hit under a mattress during a police chase.

Officers in LOuisiana were allerted to the man - later identified as Jeremie Moran - who had been looking into people's homes wearing an all-black costume.

The Sulphur Police Department revealed they spotted him and told him to stop before he ran into a nearby residence through the front door.

Officers entered and found him hiding under a mattress, and he was later charged with resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Unauthorized Entry of an inhabited of a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer and wearing a masks or hoods in public places.