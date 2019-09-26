Man proposes with ring planted inside carrot

By Bang

A man proposed to his wife with a ring planted inside a carrot.

John Neville keeps farm animals and grows his own vegetables and wanted to come up with a unique way to ask his partner of six years - with whom he has two young children - to marry him and he didn't think it would be that hard to grow the the carrot through the diamond.

However, he said: "It was a bit of a process.

"I put a lot effort into it to make sure it was a successful engagement proposal."

He got down on one knew and asked his partner: "I love you. Will you marry me?"

However, it took her a while to figure out the ring was there.

Neville told NDTV.com: "She was a little bit confused for two seconds.

"Then her eyes started welling up and she nodded her head yes."