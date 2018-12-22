Man receives funds after crashing into Ferraris

By Bang

A man from Taiwan has had members of the public help him pay damages after he drove into a line of Ferraris

Taiwanese man Lin Chin-hsiang had been working all night when he fell asleep at the wheel while making a delivery for his family's paper firm, and he crashed into the vehicles.

The 20-year-old was facing a repair bill estimated by local media at 12m Taiwan dollars (£309,000), as his family's vehicle insurance policy only covers injuries not damages.

With a monthly salary of 35,000 Taiwan dollars (£900), it would take Mr Lin 28 years to pay the full cost of the repairs.

But he has been spared that daunting hardship by well-wishing people who were sympathetic to his predicament.

It is reported more than 100 donations have been made, raising around 740,000 Taiwan dollars (£19,000).

Police said Mr Lin had not been drinking alcohol and had a clean driving record.