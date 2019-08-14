Man spends a week with dentures stuck in throat after surgery mishap

By Bang

A pensioner had his dentures stuck in his throat for over a week after a surgery mishap.

The 72-year-old anonymous man had undergone an operation to remove a harmless lump in his abdominal wall, but he had to return to the unnamed hospital six days later after finding it difficult and painful to swallow food, while he also had blood in his mouth.

The BMJ Case Reports medical journal has revealed how doctors initially sent him home prescribing mouthwash, antibiotics and steroids to treat the suspected effects of having a tube down his throat, but two days later he returned with worsening symptoms.

Doctors then found the dentures, which "had been lost during general surgery admission" eight days earlier.

He was taken for emergency surgery to remove the object, and got discharged six days later.