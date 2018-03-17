Man steals SUV at gunpoint during test drive

Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.

Philadelphia police say the theft occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.

A car dealership salesman who accompanied the man on the test drive said the man started driving erratically, so he told him to pull over. As the salesman tried to switch seats with the man, the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and then soon drove off, leaving the salesman stranded on the side of the road.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

