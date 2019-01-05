Man sues Burger King for free Whoppers for life

By Bang

A man is suing Burger King for free food for life after he was trapped inside a restroom at a restaurant.

Curtis Brooner has asked for a free Whopper meal every week for the rest of his life, after the awkward incident at a Portland, Oregon branch of the fast food eatery.

The 50-year-old was stuck inside the single-user locked restroom for more than an hour, and he has filed a lawsuit in the Multnomah County Circuit Court for the amount of $9,026.

It's the equivalent of a weekly Whopper meal for the next 22 years.

He told the Oregonian/OreganLive: "It's the kind of place where you hold your breath: Go in and get out of there as fast as you can.

"That wasn't an option for me."