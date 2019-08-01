By Bang

A Florida man survived his sixth shark attack.

Reed Zipperer, 18, was surfing with friends at New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County - which has been dubbed the "shark attack capital of the world" - when he was bitten by the animal on the hand while only waist-deep in water.

This marks Zipperer's sixth time being bitten by a shark and although there was no damage to major ligaments, the teenager had to get 19 stitches as a result of the attack.

Speaking to Orlando's WKMG, he said: "Went to paddle, and it just like, just bit me and I looked at it. Like three deep gashes. Like, sick, man.

"There's a lot of bait in the water. The water is super murky and like, I don't blame him. My hand probably looks yummy to them."