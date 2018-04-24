Man survives his third animal attack

An American man has been attacked by three deadly animals in less than four years.

Dylan McWilliams, from Colorado, was recently bitten by a shark while he was on holiday in Hawaii, having previously survived attacks from a rattlesnake and a bear.

Dylan, 20 - who has worked as a survival training instructor - admitted he wasn't quite sure of the extent of the damage in the immediate aftermath of the shark attack.

The American - who required stitches once he reached hospital - said: "I didn't know if I lost half my leg or what."

In 2017, Dylan had to have nine staples in his scalp after being mauled by a bear in Colorado.

