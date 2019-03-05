Man survives on taco sauce

By Bang

A man survived being trapped in deep snow for five days by eating packets of taco sauce.

Jeremy Taylor and his dog Ally had set off to buy petrol in Oregon when they got stuck due to the weather and while they planned to stay in the vehicle overnight, they woke to find the conditions had got even worse.

The 36-year-old man tried to walk out but the snow was too deep and later told police they had survived by periodically starting the car engine and tucking into the few packaged condiments he had in the vehicle.

Officers said Jeremy and his dog were found by a snowmobile rider five days later and were in "good condition but hungry".