Man threw away winning lottery ticket

By Bang

A man threw away his $100,000 winning lottery ticket - before realising he had actually won the cash prize.

The unnamed man purchased the ticket in South Carolina but chucked in the bin thinking that he had lost.

However, he had made the mistake of checking the previous day's numbers and realised that he was entitled to thousands.

He told the South Carolina Education in a lottery in a statement: "I checked the results for the day before."

Fortunately, the man noticed his error after he had double-checked the results, which revealed that he had actually matched all five numbers for that day's draw. He managed to retrieve the ticket and collect his winnings.

He said: "I couldn't believe it."

The lucky winner now plans to give the money to charity and set up a college fund for his grandchildren.

