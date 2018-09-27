Man tries to enter cockpit to charge phone

By Bang

A man was removed from an Indian domestic flight after trying to enter the cockpit to charge his phone.

The unnamed passenger - who may have been intoxicated, according to some local media reports - tried to get into the cockpit as the IndiGo plane was preparing to take off from Mumbai, India, to Kolkata.

In a statement, the airline said: "While an IndiGo aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit stating that his mobile needs to be charged."

IndiGo added that the man was removed from the aircraft and then handed over to police "on grounds of a security violation", although he was released soon after questioning.