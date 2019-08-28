Man uses dead pigeon as weapon in late night scrap

By Bang

A man used a dead pigeon as a weapon during a street fight.

The bizarre incident took place outside a Liverpool branch of McDonald's late one night as two men got caught up in a scrap which descended as one of them picked up the dead bird and hurled it at his foe.

One of the men was pulled away by his mate, but the other inexplicably decided to pick up the poor animal and lob it - while it soared over his shoulder and onto the floor.

A clip was shared on Facebook by bounder Kwasie Mensah, who wrote: "Can't believe he threw a dead pigeon."