By Bang

A man wants to send his dead cat's ashes into space.

According to Geek.com, Steve Munt from Oregon is hosting a crowdfunding campaign so he can give his dear pet Pikachu a special send off.

Steve is dreaming of sending his cat's cremated remains into orbit via rocket - operated by a space-memorial company called Celestis Pets.

Steve wrote on his GoFundMe page: "Please help make history, and secure Pikachu's place in the heavens as a guardian angel of this Earth.

"A portion of his remains, from his heart, will be launched into orbit, where he will watch over the Earth, and we can track his location as he showers the world with love."