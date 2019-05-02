Man was dismissed from an airport for carrying a bag of moose poo

By Bang

A man was asked to leave from an airport for carrying a bag of moose poo, according to KTOO Public Media, airport inspectors in Alaska discovered the faeces in an unknown man's bag and questioned him.

The man told the employees he collects the droppings and likes to present it "for politicians and their bleep policies."

Transport Spokeswoman Administration Lisa Farbstein says the discovery didn't warrant writing a report but even so the man was asked to leave.

On the same day, a man was seen nearby passing out bags of moose faeces during a protest against the governor's proposed budget however it isn't known if it was the same person.