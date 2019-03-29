MH370 Satcom 'turned back on after it went dark'

By Bang

The mystery of how flight MH370 disappeared continues as investigators have discovered that the Satcom turned back on again 40 minutes after "it went dark."

The plane vanished on March 8, 2014 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board.

Jeff Wise, an author and researcher, said: "Looking at the fine print of the Inmarsat data log, we saw that in fact the system had been turned off and then back on again.

"At 18:03, 42 minutes after the plane disappeared from air traffic control, radar the satellite tried to put through a text message. MH370's satcom hadn't responded.

"Then 22 minutes later at 18:25 MH370 initiated a log-on with Inmarsat. It was coming back online."