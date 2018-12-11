Mother reunites with daughter who was declared dead 70 years ago

By Bang

For almost 70 years, Genevieve Purinton believed the daugter she gave birth to had died because that was she was told by doctors.

But the 88-year-old Florida woman was stunned earlier this year when that baby girl reached out to her and asked to meet.

Connie Moultroup, now 69, had not died and instead was adopted by a California family.

This week the pair finally reunited at Purinton's Tampa-area retirement home, thanks to a DNA kit.

Connie - whose adopted mother died when she was five - said: "It's been a lifetime of wanting this. I remember being five years old, and wishing that I could find my mother."

Connie added: "(She said) 'I think I'm your mother.'

"You could've heard a pin drop. I said, 'Oh, my God,'"

"And when they met in person, Genevieve said: 'You're really not dead!'"