Mountain lion breaks into home, kills house cat

By AP

A mountain lion that became trapped inside a Colorado home killed a house cat before police and wildlife officers were able to scare it out.

Photo: AP

Boulder police say the homeowner came back to the house late Thursday night and found the mountain lion inside. It appeared that it had pushed through a screen and couldn’t get back out.

The big cat roamed throughout two levels of the home for more than an hour before officers used non-lethal rounds to scare it out the front door and away from the neighborhood, which is just southwest of downtown Boulder.

Police, who photographed the mountain lion lying down between a coffee table and a couch, called the break-in worrisome and asked residents to keep ground-level doors and windows locked at night.