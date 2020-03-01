Mum forgets kids on the school run

By Bang

A mum did the school run - but forget to take her children.

The woman - who shared the hilarious moment on social media - realised her mistake en route to school, and had to turn back to pick up her kids.

She laughed: "I'm driving to school without my kids. I'm taking the kids to school and I don't even have them in the car.

"I have to go back and pick them up. I can't believe I left my kids.

"I got in the car and left. Oh my god I'm such an idiot, I was half asleep this morning. Where are my kids?"

The video was reshared on Twitter, and followers couldn't get enough of the mum's oversight.

One viewer wrote: "When you be on autopilot..it's ridiculous the s*** you miss lmaoo. "

Another joked: "She said hmm you guys are pretty quiet this morning."

