Mum renames son after misspelt tattoo

A mother has changed the name of her son after being left devastated when her tattoo artist misspelt poor Kevin's moniker while carrying out a touching inking on her arm.

Swedish parent Johanna Giselhall Sandstrom has left devastated when the artist spelled her boy Kevin's name incorrectly on a touching design meant to pay tribute to her two children.

Speaking to local newspaper Blekinge Lans Tidning, she said: "I said I wanted the names of my children tattooed on me and I gave the artist their names.

"The artist drew the design and didn't ask anything about the spelling so I didn't give it any more thought ... My heart stopped and I thought I was going to faint."

However, the distraught mum was told by the artist that there was nothing he could do beyond a refund, and it would have taken multiple treatments to remove the design.

She added: "I had never heard the name 'Kelvin' before. There isn't anyone who names their kid Kelvin.

So when I thought more about it, I realised that no one else has this name. It became unique. Now we think it is better than Kevin."