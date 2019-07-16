New Australian research has found that small lizards learn very quickly

By Bang

A study from Australia's Macquarie University, University of New South Wales, and St Andrews University in Scotland found that young Australian eastern blue-tongue lizards are just as intelligent as adults

This was discovered after scientists put the animals, who were all aged between 23 and 56 days, through a series of tasks designed to test their cognitive abilities.

Birgit Szabo said: "In all the tests, the young lizards performed every bit as well as the adults. This indicates that the young learn at adult levels from a very early age."