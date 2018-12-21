New snake species found inside another snake's stomach

By Bang

A new species of snake was discovered inside another serpent's stomach.

The aptly named 'mysterious dinner snake' - Cenaspis aenigma - was found in the snake's belly rather than its own forested habitat in Mexico..

As reported by National Geographic, the animal has unique features which make it stand out from its relatives, such as its skull shape and the scales under its tail.

Scientists still haven't found live specimens of the creature, according to lead researcher and herpetologist Jonathan Campbell.

The serpent was first seen - again inside another snake's belly - in 1976, and has't been spotted since.

He said: "This provides evidence of just how secretive some snakes can be.

"Combine their elusive habits with restricted ranges and some snakes do not turn up often."