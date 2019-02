By Bang

Peter Wilding from New Zealand has taken the unusual step to offer women the opportunity to enjoy a date night with in return for money.

He wrote on Facebook: "Valentine's Day is 10 days away so it's time to get booking!

"Rent me for Valentine's Day (I offer different packages) (prices negotiable). (sic)"

Peter explained that he was actually unable to date during his younger years after suffering a bleed on the brain when he was just 12, meaning he's now keen to make up for lost time.