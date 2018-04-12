Nuts artist spends 362 hours recreating royal wedding scenes from snack

An artist has created scenes that he expects to see from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's forthcoming wedding in a display made entirely of nuts.

Steve Casino - a self-professed nut artist - was commissioned by snacks brand Plenish to create miniature replicas of the Royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Catherine and the happy couple, who will tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, to show how Plenish treats its nuts like royalty.

Steve said: "When Plenish came to me asking to help them bring their idea to life, I was thrilled, The Royals are loved in the US and I admire the brands ethos so it was a super rewarding project to work on, albeit challenging. The Queen and Prince Charles were by far the best characters I've made yet!"

Kara Rosen, founder and CEO of Plenish, added:

"We've searched long and hard to find someone capable of bringing our idea to life and can now confidently say we've met our match when it comes to being nutty about nuts! The nuts that go into our milks are treated like royalty so it's amazing to see this brought to life!"

The Royal nuts are available for the public to go and see from April 12 to April 15 at Plenish's pop-up at London Coffee Festival.