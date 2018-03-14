People are using reusable toilet paper

More and more people are ditching toilet roll for a more eco-friendly option of a reusable cloth.

A new trend has seen people buying reusable toilet roll claiming they are cheaper and more eco-friendly and instead of flushing down the cloth after using it, they simply go into a basket to be washed and used again, the Mirror Online reported.

One mum who introduced her children to the cloths told Buzzfeed: "So far it's wonderful and I can't imagine going back.

"In my mind, buying and using disposable toilet paper was literally flushing money down the toilet.

However, the idea of reusable toilet paper has had a mixed response from other people.