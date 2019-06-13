Perfectly preserved prehistoric wolf is discovered in Russia

By Bang

A perfectly preserved prehistoric wolf was discovered in Russia and has been encased in permafrost for 40,000 years

The creature, whose long fur and impressively sharp fangs are still intact, has been encased in permafrost for 40,000 years and was miraculously unearthed still snarling in the Abyisky district, in Yakutia.

The fully-grown severed head, which is measured to be 16 inches in length, was reportedly from a wolf that was aged to have been between two and four years old when it died.

Head of mammoth fauna studies at the Yakutia Academy, Albert Protopopov told The Daily Telegraph: "We want to answer the question of whether these wolves disappeared or turned into modern wolves, how much they are related to modern wolves."

The director of the department, Albert Protopopov, also told CNN: "The number of discoveries is growing because of the thaw of the permafrost."