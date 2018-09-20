Perfume could cure baldness

By Bang

New research suggests that chemicals in fragrances can trigger hair growth in just six days - with the scent of sandalwood being particularly effective.

German scientists have concluded that sandalore - a chemical often used in perfumes and soaps - is thought to release a receptor in the outer layer of hair follicles called OR2AT4 and can also slow down the death of hair cells.

Research has shown that in the UK 40 per cent of men will experience noticeable hair loss by the age of 35.

Scientists at Manchester University are now hoping to take their findings to a baldness clinic to try and develop a product which can help prevent hair loss.