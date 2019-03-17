Pet cat returned after he went missing five years ago

By Bang

A pet cat who went missing five years ago has been returned to his home.

Elinore Repucci - who is from Massachusetts - let her adorable tabby cat Larry out for a walk in August 2013, but he never returned.

She and her family spent weeks search for the poor moggy, but Elinore said they eventually gave up hope and assumed the animal had been killed at the woods near her home.

But years later, an animal rescue shelter 20 miles away called her and said they found a cat with a microchip registered to her.

According to the shelter, Larry is safe and sound but is missing part of a paw.