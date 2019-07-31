Plane made an emergency landing because of a bad smell

By Bang

An aircraft travelling from Boston to London's Heathrow Airport was forced to stop in its path, landing in Boston at 11.48pm local time, around one-and-a-half hours after taking off from the original location, due to an unknown terrible odour.

A statement from the airline revealed the Airbus A330-300 had 154 passengers and a crew of 12 and no passengers had complained of illness.

Despite a maintenance team investigating the issue when the aeroplane arrived at a gate, there is no word yet on what the smell was.