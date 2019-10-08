Plane makes emergency landing with pilots in oxygen masks because of smelly fruit

By Bang

A plane had to make an emergency landing when durian fruit stank out the cabin.

The Air Canada Rouge jet had left Montreal for a flight to Vancouver, and the "strong odour" made things difficult for those on board the Boeing 767 aircraft.

According to Flight Global, the pilots - who donned oxygen masks - requested an emergency landing when the crew couldn't find the source of the smell.

Back in Montreal, it was discovered a shipment of durian - known for its distinctive odour - was in the forward cargo compartment.