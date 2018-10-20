Police dash cam shows gigantic spider

By Bang

A video has emerged from a police officer's dash cam showing a gigantic spider crawling towards him.

The footage was captured in Texas and portrays a terrifying optical illusion in which a huge arachnid is crawling towards a policeman whilst his back is turned to face a driver in a car.

In a hilarious twist, the spider crawls across the windscreen of the police car where the dash cam is filming and gives the appearance that it's massive.

The Fulshear Police Department shared the scary video to its Facebook page and the clip has since gone viral, with fans sharing the clip and confessing they will have "nightmares" because of the scary video.

One user wrote: "Happy almost Halloween! (sic)"

Another said: "Oh my god... I watched this video like five times before I realised it was an illusion. I'm going to have nightmares for the rest of the week!! (sic)"