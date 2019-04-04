Police pull over woman with a goat in her lap

By Bang

Cops in New Hampshire were stunned when they pulled over a woman who they saw using her cellphone and soon discovered that she had the young animal sat across her legs.

The driver - who was a 60-year-old woman from Sullivan, New Hampshire - was also behind the wheel without a valid license.

The police also counselled her about distracted driving.

The team posted about the strange encounter on Facebook, and wrote: "I wish this was another April Fool's joke baaaht it's not."

Depending on the state that you are driving in in America, those caught using their cell phone while driving could be made to pay up to a $10,000 fine and spend a year in prison.