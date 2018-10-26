Police seize lion cub from Paris apartment

By Bang

French police have seized a lion cub from an apartment in a Paris suburb.

The six-week-old exotic animal - whose owner has been arrested - was in good health, and has been taken to a wild animal park in Seine-et-Marne.

According to the country's National Hunting and Wildlife Agency, the cub was found on a child's bed this week at the apartment in Val-de-Marne, while its 30-year-old owner was hiding in a neighbour's closet.

It's thought the man was planning to try and sell the lion, while police were tipped off after seeing videos of the baby animal on social media.