Police urge people not to contact them about KFC chicken shortage

The police have been forced to remind people not to contact them during the KFC chicken shortage.

The closure - which has now gone on for five days - was caused by issues with a new delivery contract with DHL, but Scotland Yard have been forced to release a statement after they received multiple "nuisance calls" regarding the meat dilemma.

Officers in London issued a reminder not to bother to police with the problem with the Tower Hamlets force writing on Twitter: "Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis - it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire. (sic)"

KFC said in a statement: "We've brought a new delivery partner on board, but they've had a couple of teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we're really sorry about that.

"The chicken chain gave a 'shout out' to its restaurant teams, who the company said were 'working flat out to get us back up and running again.'"