Queen Elizabeth needs a chef

By Bang

Queen Elizabeth is looking for an "ambitious and qualified" chef to join the staff of the royal household.

The 93-year-old monarch is looking for an "ambitious and qualified" cook that can meet the "exceptionally high" standard required for meals in the royal household, and in return the successful candidate will receive a salary of £22,076.04 or take lower pay in exchange for accommodation and the provision of all meals.

An advert for a Demi Chef de Partie on the royal household website stated: "Joining an accomplished team of professionals, you'll work hands-on to deliver food to the highest standards.

"You'll prepare diverse menus for a wide range of events, developing new skills that will help you take the next step in your career.

"Working with quality ingredients and alongside skilled colleagues, your role will be diverse, rotating through all sections of the kitchen."

Although the job is based in London, the chef will also have to travel to other royal residences.

The website continued: "The role will be based in London and will involve travelling to other Royal residences.

"In return you can look forward to working in a unique and stimulating work environment, and be rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15 percent employer contribution pension scheme and meals on duty.

"The role also offers the option to live-in with all meals provided (for which there is a salary adjustment).

"Training and development is encouraged and you will have access to a range of recreational facilities."

Potential candidates will have to submit their applications quickly as the vacancy will only be online until 23:55 on July 28.