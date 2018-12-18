Real-life Rapunzel hasn't cut her hair in 28 years

By Bang

A real-life Rapunzel from the Ukraine is proud of her long hair which she hasn't cut in 28 years.

Photo: Instagram

Alena Kravchenko - whose hair was at her knees by her early 30s - revealed she sometimes trips up on her luscious locks, which are now two metres long.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian woman proudly told local media: "There is nothing more beautiful in the world than a woman with natural, flowing hair."

Alena - who is a mother of two - added she now finds pleasure in wearing her hair down as she often styles it in a bun for convenience when looking after her daughters.

She said: "It's now become a bit of a treat to let my hair down, because it is far more comfortable, as in a bun it can be quite heavy."