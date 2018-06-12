Residents try to break world record for largest paper plane

By
  • AP
Published

Residents of a Massachusetts city are hoping to break the world record for largest paper airplane.

The Revolving Museum of Fitchburg is revealing a nearly one-ton (0.9-metric ton) plane Tuesday at the Fitchburg Municipal Airport. Volunteers have spent more than three years planning and building the plane.

Organizers say they don’t plan to fly the 64-foot long (19.5-meter), 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) contraption. A construction crane will instead hold it aloft. An independent monitor also will be on hand to measure and document the plane on behalf of the Guinness World Record organization.

The plane project is meant to spotlight Fitchburg’s history as a major paper producer.

Guinness World Records says the largest paper aircraft was built by students and employees at the Braunschweig Institute of Technology in Braunschweig, Germany in 2013.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon